Comtois scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Comtois opened the scoring at 10:31 of the first period. The 23-year-old winger snapped his six-game point drought with the goal. He's played more often than not in April, but he's still at risk of being an occasional healthy scratch. Comtois has struggled to 13 points, 69 shots on net, 108 hits and a minus-19 rating through 50 appearances this season.