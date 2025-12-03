Mrazek (lower body) is expected to be out of action for the next 2-3 weeks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Mrazek was previously deemed day-to-day, so this latest update seems to indicate the netminder is dealing with something more severe. It's been a tough start to the 2025-26 campaign for the 33-year-old Czech, as he is sporting a .876 save percentage to go with his 3-3-0 record. With Lukas Dostal (upper body) also on injured reserve, the Ducks will have to ride Ville Husso in the crease for the time being.