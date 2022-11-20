Coleman scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Coleman put the Flames ahead 4-3 in the third period, but former teammate Matthew Tkachuk later tied the game to force overtime. The goal was Coleman's second of the season and snapped a seven-game goal drought. The 30-year-old forward continues to be an infrequent contributor on offense with six points, 28 shots, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating through 17 contests. He should remain a fixture on the third line, but fantasy managers can likely find gritty players with a bit more scoring upside on the waiver wire.