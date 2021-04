Ritchie scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Ritchie scored the Flames' fifth goal at 13:30 of the third period, providing a bit of insurance. It's just his second tally and fourth point in 17 appearances this season. The tough winger has added 21 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-6 rating. He's mostly played in a fourth-line role as head coach Darryl Sutter tries to juggle his line combinations to help kick-start the team's offense.