Ritchie scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Ritchie deflected a Chris Tanev shot in at 5:50 of the third period, just 14 seconds after the Canucks had tied the game at 2-2. This ended a five-game point drought for Ritchie, who has made few scoring contributions in a part-time role. He has three goals, 54 shots on net, 72 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 38 appearances this season.