Ritchie (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Penguins, Brendan Parker of Flames TV reports.
Ritchie is dealing with multiple undisclosed injuries, which will keep him out of the lineup for a second straight game. Kevin Rooney will continue to fill in for Ritchie on the fourth line.
