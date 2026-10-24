Cooley will defend the home paint in Saturday's clash against the Red Wings, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Cooley has been a major bright spot for the Flames recently, as he's anchored the team to consecutive victories against the Hurricanes and Wild. The 29-year-old backstop hasn't coasted to these wins either, as he's churned out 34 saves or more in each of the two appearances. Overall, he now has a 2-2-0 record, a 3.25 GAA and an .898 save percentage across four games. The Flames seem to favor his hot hand for the time being given Dustin Wolf's slow start, which presents Cooley with a massive opportunity to earn more opportunities moving forward. He has a solid chance to do that Saturday, as the Red Wings have posted just 2.70 goals per game this season. Cooley is one of the top streaming options in fantasy for Saturday, and if the game goes his way, his ceiling will likely rise as he continues to see more work.