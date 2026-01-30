Cooley stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Cooley has lost each of his past three starts, but win-loss record aside, his performances haven't been all that bad. He has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last six starts dating back to Dec. 20, going 3-2-1 with a 2.00 GAA and an impressive .933 save percentage over that stretch. Cooley should remain in a backup role behind Dustin Wolf, so his fantasy upside will be matchup-based in a best-case scenario, but his recent form suggests he's worth a look in specific situations when he's confirmed as the starter.