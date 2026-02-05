Cooley stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

This was Cooley's first Battle of Alberta appearance, and he was able to protect the 4-3 lead Ryan Lomberg's goal created at 6:44 of the third period. The 28-year-old Cooley has gone 3-2-1 over his last six outings, allowing just 12 goals in that span. For the season, he's up to 7-6-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 19 appearances. Cooley is still the backup to Dustin Wolf, but the duo seems to have found some success alternating starts in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if that pattern will continue after the Olympic break.