Cooley will start Friday's home game against the Capitals, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

A previous report from Steinberg indicated that Dustin Wolf would draw the start Friday, but Cooley will ultimately draw the start, continuing the timeshare that the two netminders have had over the past two weeks. Across his last three starts, Cooley has gone 2-0-1 with a 1.33 GAA and .952 save percentage.