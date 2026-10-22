Cooley will defend the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Wild, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Cooley shined in his most recent outing, where he anchored the Flames to a narrow victory over the defending champs, the Carolina Hurricanes. The 29-year-old backstop stood on his head at multiple points in the contest, making 34 saves en route to his first win of the season. Entering Thursday's duel, he has a 1-2-0 record, a 4.00 GAA and an .868 save percentage across three appearances. With the Flames electing to keep the hot hand in net, Cooley will have his work cut out for him once again Thursday against the Wild, who are averaging 3.10 goals per game to open the season. Cooley is a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for Thursday, making him best utilized in deep leagues as a streaming option.