Cooley wasn't on the ice for Thursday's optional morning skate, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports, indicating that he's slated to start on the road against Minnesota.

Cooley has alternated starts with Dustin Wolf for most of January, and that trend should continue during Thursday's matchup. Cooley has been solid over the past several weeks, going 2-1-1 with a 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage across his last four outings.