Cooley stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Even with numerous absences, the Hurricanes still posed a threat. Cooley was able to do enough for the win in one of the bigger upsets of the early part of the season. It's his first win in three outings, and he's allowed 12 goals on 91 shots so far. Wins will still be hard to come by in Calgary, but Cooley won over some doubters last year and could continue to do so from the backup role in 2026-27. Dustin Wolf is likely to be back between the pipes Thursday versus the Wild.