Cooley stopped 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter with 53 seconds left in the game.

Cooley has lost his last two starts, but he's been outstanding lately every time he's had to step up between the pipes. In his four appearances in January, Cooley has gone 2-1-1 with a 1.50 GAA and an outstanding -- although unsustainable -- .950 save percentage while allowing two or fewer goals each time. Cooley has been sharing the workload between the pipes with Dustin Wolf, and it's hard to see Cooley not playing regularly given how good he's been of late.