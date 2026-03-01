default-cbs-image
Cooley will tend the goal for Sunday's contest against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cooley will get his first start of the post-Olympic break schedule Sunday with the Flames on the second of a back-to-back. The 28-year-old has been sharp in his limited action on the season, sporting a 7-6-3 record, 2.27 GAA and a .921 save percentage on the season. The Ducks, owners of the league's 13th-best offense at 3.28 goals per game, await him in the Pacific Division collision.

