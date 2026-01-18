Wolf made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 24-year-old netminder snapped a five-start losing streak to begin January thanks in large part to some decent offensive support -- Calgary had scored just nine total goals in those five losses. On the season, Wolf is 15-19-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .899 save percentage, as he struggles to consistently find the form he flashed in 2024-25.