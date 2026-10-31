Wolf stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Wolf put in a good performance and got plenty of help from his offense to earn his first win since Oct. 13. He had seemingly lost the starting job to Devin Cooley (lower body), but Wolf will be the starter again while Cooley is on injured reserve. Wolf is 2-4-0 with a 4.39 GAA and an .847 save percentage over seven games this season, so he has a long way to go to earn back trust with fantasy managers. The Flames' next game is in Colorado on Saturday. It's not yet clear if they'll have Wolf start consecutive days or give Arsenii Sergeev his second career game in one of the toughest matchups in the league.