Wolf made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

It was his eighth consecutive start because Devin Cooley is ill. Wolf battled hard all game, but it's not ideal to exhaust a player this way. It was his fourth straight loss, and he's 3-5-0 in those eight. Overall, Wolf is 14-18-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .898 save percentage. He has started 34 of the Flames' 44 games after starting 53 last season. Wolf is talented, but at some point the Flames are going to need to get him some proper rest.