Wolf stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Wolf had surrendered 14 goals during his four-game skid (0-3-1) prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break. It appears the two weeks off did the American netminder some good, allowing him to get over the hump to finally earn his 20th win of the season. He's now 20-11-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 34 games this season. Wolf has emerged as the Flames' top netminder, but a brutal road trip is up next, which begins Tuesday versus the Capitals.