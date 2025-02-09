Wolf stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Wolf's pursuit of the 20-win threshold will have to wait until after the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 23-year-old took his fourth straight loss (0-3-1) Saturday, and he's allowed 14 goals in that span. He's now at 19-11-3 on the year, and he's added a strong 2.63 GAA and .912 save percentage through 33 appearances. Following the break, the Flames host the Sharks on Feb. 23 before embarking on a brutal six-game road trip that will have them facing four of the top-six teams in the Eastern Conference in a stretch that could make or break their playoff hopes.