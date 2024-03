Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Wolf picked up his second win of the campaign with this strong outing. He gave up a goal to Anthony Mantha late in the second period, but the Flames broke through in the third to run away with the win. Wolf is up to 2-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .892 save percentage over eight appearances this season. The 22-year-old is likely to stay in the NHL as long as Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is sidelined.