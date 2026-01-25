Wolf will get the start in net Sunday against the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has alternated starts with Devin Cooley over the last couple weeks, and with Cooley starting Saturday's game against the Penguins, it will be Wolf on Sunday. The 24-year-old has had a tough season, sporting a 15-20-2 record, 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage, and he has allowed at least four goals in all but one of his seven January starts. He'll face a Ducks team that enters play Sunday winners of six straight games.