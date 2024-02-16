Wolf stopped 25 of 31 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

The Flames' defense did him few favors -- two turnovers and an own goal accounted for what got by Wolf in the second period. The Sharks did better to earn their third-period markers, leading to an ugly outing for Wolf. He dropped to 1-3-1 with 22 goals allowed over six NHL appearances. The 22-year-old has some adjusting to do to be successful as an undersized goalie. Expect Jacob Markstrom back between the pipes Saturday versus the Red Wings.