Andersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Andersson cashed in late on a two-man advantage to give the Flames a 3-1 lead in the second period. The 29-year-old defenseman snapped a four-game point drought and finished December with eight points over 13 appearances. For the season, he's enjoyed a bounce-back year with eight goals, 26 points (nine on the power play), 96 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 40 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the second time in his career, though if the pending free agent gets traded, he may not see as large a role with a contending team.