Andersson recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Andersson picked up his second multi-point outing of the month by setting up the Flames' first three goals. The 29-year-old defenseman is having a strong bounce-back campaign, earning 25 points (seven goals, 18 helpers) over 35 contests. He's added 90 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-3 rating while occupying a top-four role with power-play time.