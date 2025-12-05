Andersson scored an empty-net goal on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The defenseman set up Jonathan Huberdeau's opening goal in the middle frame before adding the empty-netter in the third period. Andersson has slowed down a bit recently but still picked up six helpers during his six-game goal drought prior to Thursday. For the season, he's up to six goals, 20 points, 66 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 29 appearances in what's shaping up as a bounce-back campaign.