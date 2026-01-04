Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Goals in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersson scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Andersson has scored in each of the last two games after being limited to four assists over the previous eight contests. The 29-year-old blueliner's tally evened the score at 2-2 in the first period. Andersson is up to nine goals, 27 points, 100 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 41 appearances, putting him on pace to surpass his career-high 50 points from 2021-22.
