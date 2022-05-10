Andersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.
Andersson tallied during a 5-on-3 midway through the second period. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the 25-year-old defenseman. He's added five shots on net, four blocked shots, a minus-3 rating and 17 PIM through four playoff contests in what's often been a tight-checking series.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Reaches 50-point threshold•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Slings two helpers in win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Earns 40th assist•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Hands out helper in win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Contributes helper in loss•