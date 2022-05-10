Andersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Andersson tallied during a 5-on-3 midway through the second period. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the 25-year-old defenseman. He's added five shots on net, four blocked shots, a minus-3 rating and 17 PIM through four playoff contests in what's often been a tight-checking series.