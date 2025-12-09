Andersson scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Andersson has three points over four outings in December while continuing to offer all-around upside. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 21 points (seven on the power play), 73 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 appearances this year. His career high in goals is 11, set in 2022-23 and matched in 2024-25, but he could shatter that mark and challenge for his best point total (50 in 2021-22) if he keeps up his current pace.