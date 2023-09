Atkinson (lower body) is ready to play, according to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now.

Atkinson missed the entire 2022-23 season with neck and triceps injuries and was out this week with a lower-body injury that was not related to last season's injuries. Atkinson had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games in his first campaign with the Flyers in 2021-22. Expect a 20-25 goal season and 50 points if Atkinson can remain healthy this season.