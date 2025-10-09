Vladar will start Thursday's Opening Night matchup on the road against Florida, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Vladar was the first goalie off following Thursday's morning skate, and head coach Rick Tocchet officially named him the Opening Night starter afterward. Vladar made 30 regular-season appearances for Calgary last year, going 11-6-2 with a 2.80 GAA and .898 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will likely see the majority of starts for the Flyers this year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the two netminders in some sort of timeshare.