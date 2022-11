Cates recorded an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The Flyers' veteran forwards have been decimated by injuries, which has afforded more time for Cates, who was drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round (No. 137 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The University of Minnesota-Duluth product has been centering the second line with a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, adding three goals and five helpers through 23 games this season.