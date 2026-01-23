Golden Knights' Rasmus Andersson: Playing Friday
Andersson (not injury related) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Friday.
To clear a spot for Andersson on the NHL roster, the Golden Knights sent Jaycob Megna down to the minors in a corresponding move. In 48 games with the Flames this season, the 29-year-old Andersson has generated 10 goals and 20 helpers, including 10 power-play points. With Vegas, Andersson should remain in the mix for power-play ice time and continue producing offensively.
