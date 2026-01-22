Andersson (not injury related) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Boston, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Andersson has been dealing with visa issues since he was dealt to Vegas on Sunday. The issues have yet to be resolved and coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday that his status for Friday's game in Toronto is still up in the air. Andersson had 10 goals and 20 assists in 48 games with the Flames before the trade.