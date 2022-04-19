Lehner stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Lehner returned from a one-game absence due to a personal matter, but he wasn't able to guide the Golden Knights to a much-needed win. The 30-year-old has gone 2-2-1 with 16 goals allowed in his last five games since returning from a lower-body injury. The Swede is at 23-17-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage. It's unclear if head coach Pete DeBoer will try to ride with Lehner despite his slump or turn to Logan Thompson for Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.