Lehner stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Lehner returned from a one-game absence due to a personal matter, but he wasn't able to guide the Golden Knights to a much-needed win. The 30-year-old has gone 2-2-1 with 16 goals allowed in his last five games since returning from a lower-body injury. The Swede is at 23-17-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 save percentage. It's unclear if head coach Pete DeBoer will try to ride with Lehner despite his slump or turn to Logan Thompson for Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: First goalie to exit ice•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Practicing Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Not with team•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Suffers overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: In goal versus Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: No trouble versus Coyotes•