Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Contributes two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.
Stankoven helped out on third-period tallies by Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers, helping the latter finish a hat trick. This came after a pair of contests off the scoresheet for Stankoven, though he has picked up four goals and two assists over the five games before that short dry spell. The 22-year-old forward has 24 points (four on the power play), 95 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 48 appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Extends goal streak to four•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Two-point effort in win•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Nets goal in revenge game•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Lights lamp in Sunday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Produces helper Saturday•