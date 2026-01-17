Stankoven posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Stankoven helped out on third-period tallies by Taylor Hall and Nikolaj Ehlers, helping the latter finish a hat trick. This came after a pair of contests off the scoresheet for Stankoven, though he has picked up four goals and two assists over the five games before that short dry spell. The 22-year-old forward has 24 points (four on the power play), 95 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 48 appearances.