Stankoven scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Senators in Game 2.

Stankoven is shining with three points over his first two games this postseason. He has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last 10 games, earning nine goals and five helpers in that span, including five points on the power play. Stankoven had a 44-point effort over 81 regular-season contests while primarily centering the Hurricanes' second line, so he'll be counted on for key top-six minutes this spring.