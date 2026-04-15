Jankowski scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Jankowski has three goals over his last three games. The 31-year-old played a larger role while the Hurricanes rotated some players out of the lineup over the last week of the season. Expect Jankowski to be a regular on the fourth line in the playoffs, though Jesperi Kotkaniemi could come in if Jankowski struggles. Over 68 appearances this season, Jankowski produced 21 points -- his most since his 32-point year with the Flames in 2018-19 -- and added 63 shots on net, 45 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 68 appearances.