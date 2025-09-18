Jankowski was on the ice for Thursday's practice session wearing a non-contract jersey, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jankowski played in just 19 regular-season games for the Hurricanes last year in which he garnered eight goals and zero assists while averaging 12:16 of ice time. Barring a long-term injury, the 31-year-old center should slot into a bottom-six role for the Canes but may have to settle for being a healthy scratch from time-to-time.