Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Provides two assists in win

Jankowski logged two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jankowski had a hand in the first and last goals of the contest. The 31-year-old center hasn't scored a goal this postseason, but he's picked up three assists over 10 outings while adding seven shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Jankowski continues to be a key part of the Hurricanes' bottom six and penalty kill, and that role was enough to get him a two-year contract extension May 11.