Jankowski (undisclosed) will be available for Game 2 versus Florida on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jankowski missed the last five games with the injury, as he was hurt in Game 1 versus Washington in the second round of the playoffs. Jankowski has one assist, two hits and three blocked shots across three playoff games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi could be the odd man out of the lineup upon Jankowski's return.