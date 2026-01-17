Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Three points including GWG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jankowski scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Panthers.
It was the bottom-six center's first multi-point performance of the season, and his helper on a third-period goal by Taylor Hall was his first power-play point of 2025-26. Jankowski hasn't produced more than 17 points in a campaign since 2018-19 with the Flames, but he's quietly picked up four goals and 10 points through 36 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Nets goal in Thursday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Scores in loss vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Draws assist Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Tickles twine in win•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Deals helper in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Slated to play Saturday•