Jankowski scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Panthers.

It was the bottom-six center's first multi-point performance of the season, and his helper on a third-period goal by Taylor Hall was his first power-play point of 2025-26. Jankowski hasn't produced more than 17 points in a campaign since 2018-19 with the Flames, but he's quietly picked up four goals and 10 points through 36 games this season.