Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jankowski (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against the Mammoth on Saturday.
Jankowski has 10 goals, 20 points, 61 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 44 hits in 66 contests this season. He is day-to-day and probably getting some rest ahead of the start of the playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Deposits pair of goals in win•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Fills empty cage•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Gets goal in shootout win•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Pots opening goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Three points including GWG•