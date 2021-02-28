Mrazek (right thumb) said following Sunday's practice that he should return to the lineup "really soon," Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek participated in all the drills during Sunday's practice, and he actively used his stick during that time, signaling that he's recovering well Feb. 3 thumb surgery. The Hurricanes are exercising caution, and James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic are still expected to divvy up the next three starts. Nevertheless, as Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer suggested Friday, the Canes are hoping he'll be ready for a March 7 matchup versus the Panthers.