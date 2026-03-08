Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Distributes three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho notched three assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
Aho had been displaying a strong scoring touch over the last month or so, but he took a playmaking turn in this contest. The star center is up to 23 goals, 42 helpers, 21 power-play points, 144 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-14 rating over 63 appearances. Aho can do it all on the Hurricanes' top line, and he continues to look comfortable with Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis on his wings.
