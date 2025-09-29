Lee (upper body), who has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Rangers, was seen in a regular sweater during the Islanders' morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Lee has been dealing with an upper-body injury over the past few days that was expected to sideline him for 1-2 weeks. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, the fact that he was able to shed his non-contact sweater Monday suggests that he's trending in the right direction. His status for the Islanders' Opening Night matchup against the Penguins on Oct. 9 hasn't yet been revealed, but it seems unlikely that he'll be forced to miss much, if any, time to begin the regular season.