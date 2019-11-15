Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Clears waivers
Ladd has cleared waivers, been activated off of long-term injured reserve and loaned to Bridgeport of the AHL.
This news doesn't come as a surprise, as there was no way another NHL team was going to claim Ladd and take on his massive contract. The Islanders plan on having the veteran forward work his way back into game shape at Bridgeport, but this may also be the team's way of simply burying his salary.
