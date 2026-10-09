Horvat is undergoing evaluation for an upper-body injury he sustained late in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Horvat was caught up high on a Frank Nazar hit. The 31-year-old Horvat racked up two goals, including one on the power play, prior to the injury. If he is unavailable Saturday versus the Lightning, Kyle MacLean will likely enter the lineup, while Brayden Schenn could move from the wing to center to replenish the depth down the middle. Horvat has earned five points over four games this season.