Schenn scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Schenn doubled the Islanders' advantage at the 5:00 mark of the second period, finishing from in front of an empty net after Victor Eklund collected the rebound from Matthew Schaefer's shot and slipped the puck through to the veteran. The 35-year-old was not done, however, and he picked up an assist on Eklund's first NHL goal in the third period. After opening the season without a point against Toronto, Schenn made an immediate impact alongside youngsters Eklund and Ritchie on the Islanders' revamped second line. Schenn is looking to improve on his 2025-26 numbers with the Isles, where he notched six goals and 11 points across 19 regular-season contests since being traded from the Blues on March 6.