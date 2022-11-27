Nelson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The Islanders swept their back-to-back following American Thanksgiving, and they have plenty of reasons to be thankful for Nelson. He scored the game-winner in each of those games, and he's now posted four such tallies this season, one shy of his mark from last year. The 31-year-old has been good in other ways as well, posting 11 goals, 11 assists, 71 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 23 contests overall. Nelson is locked in as the second-line center, and his long-time partnership with Anders Lee has been a big part of the Islanders' success this season.